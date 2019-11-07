A List of Greatest Artist's From Every Genre

Cleveland.com broke down each genre and got the top artist for each genre with runner's up.

Blues: Muddy Waters

Runner's up: Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Bessie Smith, Howlin' Wolf

Country: Merle Haggard

Runner's up: Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Garth Brooks

Electronic: Kraftwerk

Runner's up: Daft Punk, Donna Summer, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys

Folk: Bob Dylan

Runner's up: Leadbelly, Joni Mitchell, Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez

Hip Hop/ Rap: Nas

Runner's up: Jay-Z, 2pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Rakim

Jazz: Miles Davis

Runner's up: Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, John Coltrane

Pop: Madonna

Runner's up: Michael Jackson, Prince, Taylor Swift, Frank Sinatra

R&B/ Soul: Stevie Wonder

Runner's up: James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye

Reggae: Bob Marley

Runner's up: Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff, Toots and the Maytals, Bunny Wailer

Rock: Chuck Berry

Runner's up: The Beatles, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix

Via Cleveland.com