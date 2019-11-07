A List of Greatest Artist's From Every Genre
Cleveland.com broke down each genre and got the top artist for each genre with runner's up.
Blues: Muddy Waters
Runner's up: Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Bessie Smith, Howlin' Wolf
Country: Merle Haggard
Runner's up: Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Garth Brooks
Electronic: Kraftwerk
Runner's up: Daft Punk, Donna Summer, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys
Folk: Bob Dylan
Runner's up: Leadbelly, Joni Mitchell, Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez
Hip Hop/ Rap: Nas
Runner's up: Jay-Z, 2pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Rakim
Jazz: Miles Davis
Runner's up: Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, John Coltrane
Pop: Madonna
Runner's up: Michael Jackson, Prince, Taylor Swift, Frank Sinatra
R&B/ Soul: Stevie Wonder
Runner's up: James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye
Reggae: Bob Marley
Runner's up: Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff, Toots and the Maytals, Bunny Wailer
Rock: Chuck Berry
Runner's up: The Beatles, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix