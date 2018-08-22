Awesome Teacher Creates A Classroom Bulletin Board Featuring New Kiki Challenge Lyrics, Includes Reading & Writing

Thanks to Drake, this summer has been all about the Kiki Challenge. We've seen numerous videos of people getting out of their moving vehicles to do the dance.

Now if you're a teacher, the Kiki Challenge can be used as a way to get your students to listen. It could be a way to show them your cool. However, if you're a good teacher, you take the lyrics and apply them to learning!

"Kiki, are you reading? Are you writing?"

Needless to say, but this teacher really wants her kiddos to go to college!

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer) on Aug 21, 2018 at 4:54pm PDT

Yes! No doubt these kids will get all their homework done!