[Graphic] Newest Internet Challenge Leaves Teen With Second-Degree Burns

The newest internet challenge may not be quite as dangerous as eating tide pods, but it still feels right at home with all the other reckless and frankly stupid viral trends.

The 'deodorant challenge' recently left one British teen, Ellie, with severe second-degree burns to her arm. The challenge involves spraying deodorant onto bare skin. The point, if you can even call it that, is to see how long you can tolerate the spray.

Jamie Prescott, the teen's mother, claims her daughter may need a skin graft to correct the damage done to her arm. Ellie says the burns are still hurting, more than three weeks after she participated in the challenge. Ellie went on to say, "It's a hole in my arm and there's all this yellow stuff coming out. My friend did it a year ago and has a scar, but said it wasn't as painful as mine. When I show people my injury they lift up their sleeves and show that they've all had it done too."

Jamie shared pictures of her daughter's injuries warning parents to watch out for this new hazardous trend, "For any parents who have children, please, please sit them down and show them these pictures," Prescott posted. "These are the damaging results of something known as 'The Deodorant Challenge' which is currently doing the rounds."

Via Fox