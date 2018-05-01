Grandpa Who'd Miss Sending Off Granddaughter to Prom Gets a Surprise

It's prom season! That means stories of all kinds good, bad, funny, and sad are shared all over the internet. One story in particular is a tear jerker. Twitter user, @siannitir, shared a short video of her surprising a special someone, her grandpa. When @siannitir's grandfatther realized he wouldn't be able to send off his granddaughter to prom and see her in her gown, she went to him instead.

my grandpa was in the hospital on prom night and was upset he couldn’t see me all dressed up.. so i went to him--❤️ “oh mama” pic.twitter.com/C3QfatPJIb — sianni (@siannitir) May 1, 2018

Of course, many people shared their reactions to this sweet surprise.

This made me so emotional ugh ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — kia-- (@sweetkiaaa) May 1, 2018

This is a beautiful moment captured here. I can literally feel the love in this video. You are so sweet and caring and clearly love your family very much --

THIS is what I need on my timeline ----♥️ https://t.co/BeA8TbPzZY — Miranda ---- (@Miranda_Beatley) May 1, 2018

Aww, this is so sweet! ---- *happy tears*. I didn't really understand why my Gran wanted to see me before I went to Prom (becoz I'd be leaving quickly) but I understand now, seeing from another point of view. Your grandpa looks so happy and proud! -- — KᏆᎡᏚᎢᎬN (@Kirsten_S87) May 1, 2018