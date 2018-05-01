Grandpa Who'd Miss Sending Off Granddaughter to Prom Gets a Surprise

May 1, 2018
It's prom season! That means stories of all kinds good, bad, funny, and sad are shared all over the internet. One story in particular is a tear jerker. Twitter user, @siannitir, shared a short video of her surprising a special someone, her grandpa. When @siannitir's grandfatther realized he wouldn't be able to send off his granddaughter to prom and see her in her gown, she went to him instead.

Of course, many people shared their reactions to this sweet surprise. 

