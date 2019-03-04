North Texas Grandma Is Rescued After Getting Stuck On An Iceberg

We hear stories all the time of young folks putting themselves in crazy situations and getting hurt just to take a selfie in a unique place. This grandma makes all those kids look like amateurs after taking this picture.

Judith Streng and her husband live here in North Texas; guess they couldn’t get enough of the cold because they recently went to Jökulsárlón, Iceland, for vacation.

While roaming the diamond beach in Jökulsárlón, Judith saw a giant piece of ice that resembled a throne and thought that would make a cool picture. She decided to climb on top and laid-back while her husband snapped a quick pic.

Talk about a cute couple! Check out all the photos down below.

My grandmother almost got lost at sea in Iceland today lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/osHrwTEkyr — babygirl, u dont know (@Xiushook) February 25, 2019

Right after the picture was taken a wave came in and swept the ice and Judith away. Luckily a boat captain was nearby to come to her rescue.

Her husband texted their grandchildren letting them know what had happened, he referred to Judith as the “Iceberg Queen”. "Lost her kingdom when she drifted out to see! No joke. A coast guard rescuer had to save her and bring her back to shore!"

At least she returned home safe and had experienced an adventure she will never forget.

Via: Yahoo