Grand Prairie's Own Selena Gomez Lowers Price On Ft. Worth Mansion
August 17, 2018
NBC 5 reports in 2015, Pop star Selena Gomez of Grand Prairie purchased her 10,000 sq.ft. luxury Montserrat (west of Ft. Worth mansion) home so she would have a place to stay when visiting family.
In 2016, Gomez decided to sell the property, and listed it for $3.5 million.
The house includes 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a movie theater with leather seats, golf course, tennis court, and pool.
Features include:
- vaulted ceilings
- stone fireplace
- open kitchen with L-shaped island, rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pendant lights
- a funky dining room with fireplace
- a bar
- game room with pool table and arcade games
- cabana
Now, Selena Gomez's house price has been lowered to $2.7 mil.
NBC 5 shares lots of pictures of the property, HERE.
Best wishes to Selena on selling the property!