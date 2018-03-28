Granbury Sinkhole Repaired Leaving Many Residents in Awe

You may or may not remember hearing about a sinkhole that happened on Mother's Day in Granbury a couple of years ago. The sinkhole was originally a corner of a Brookshire's parking lot that caved in due to constant heavy rains. What was originally an eyesore for the city has turned into something beautiful and pleasant to look at. Many have stopped to take photos and videos of what has become of the sinkhole.

Granbury's Mayor Pro Tem., Tony Mobly explained that although the process to repair the sinkhole was not a quick one with reimbursements and grants slowing down the process, he's happy it all came together. "I don't know what I expected, but I never thought it would look this nice," said Mobly. The project cost about $3 million in total and took about a year to repair.

The before and after photos are stunning.

Before:

The sinkhole @Brookshires_ in Granbury is now known as "Granbury Falls". @wfaalauren pic.twitter.com/KJjdaUukKC — Anthony White (@AnthonyWhiteTX) May 31, 2016

After:

You would never know that this was a mangled sinkhole just months ago. The amazing progress in Granbury, three years after rain caused it all to crumble- #wfaa at 10 pic.twitter.com/2dHsFp2NLX — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) March 28, 2018