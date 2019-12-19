Grammy Museum Set To Open First Ever Amy Winehouse Exhibit In U.S.

Next month, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles will be opening an exhibit dedicated to Amy Winehouse for the first time in the United States.

A rep from The Recording Academy spoke about how the exhibit will feature some of the late singer's popular outfits including her halter dress worn at her final stage performance in Belgrade in 2011. The exhibit will also contain never-before-seen handwritten lyrics and home video, journal entries and more from her family’s personal archive.

The exhibit is being titled “Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse” and will open Jan. 17 and run through April 13, 2020.

“Amy always credited my mother, her grandmother Cynthia, as a major influence, both stylistically — as she taught her the importance of grooming and having a look — and musically,” Amy's father Mitch Winehouse said. “She liked to call me a ‘cab-driving Sinatra’ and her mother’s side of the family were also musicians. Amy not only brought her gift of music to the world, but also her fashion. We’re eager for people to see her bold, beautiful spirit through all forms of her creativity.”

