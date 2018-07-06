Good Samaritan Giving AC Units To Families That Can't Afford One

A north Texas man is going all over the area, installing air conditioning units for families that can't afford one.

Matt Dixon, known to some as "Maverick," was in the Lavon, Sachse and Wylie areas last night. "I was buying every unit out of pocket," Dixon said in a video on Facebook. "And then y'all just started stepping up. People I don't even know and some of my friends are just coming together to help me help these families, and I appreciate it so much."



Dixon just started installing the units on Tuesday. So far, he's helped several families in Collin and Parker counties.

"My demolition company has taken off this year, and I just want to give back," Dixon said in a previous video. "I have been so fortunate this year and I am so blessed."



Dixon's good deed even caught the attention of people along the coast. He said a family in Galveston reached out to him for help after seeing his posts on Facebook. He said he can't get down there, but a unit will be waiting at a Home Depot if any electrician in the area can pick it up and install it for the family. He said he'll also pay that electrician for their time.



Each unit costs between $250 and $300.

