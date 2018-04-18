Good Samaritan In Fort Worth Carries An Injured Older Man, Struggling To Walk, Back To His Car At Q.T.

There are still good people in this world! No surprise here that it involves a Texan.

Huge thanks to Cliff Groom of Fort Worth who just so happened to catch a good Samaritan in action at the Q.T. on Beach Street. While he was filling up, he managed to snag footage of a man helping out an older man wearing a knee brace. After being inside the gas station, the older man was having a hard time walking back to his car. So, in swoops this good Samaritan, who actually picked up the older gentleman and carried him back to his car!

Wow! What an amazing moment to witness.