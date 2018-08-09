A Wrinkle-Free Yoda Is Absolutely Terrifying!

August 9, 2018
Billy Kidd
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It looks like Yoda has had some work done. Botox? Facelift? Or maybe it's just that one really great Snapchat filter?

For as long as Star Wars has been in movie theaters, Yoda has always been a wrinkly old Jedi master. In fact, we've never seen a younger version of Yoda, even in the prequels. So what would a wrinkle-free Yoda look like?

Brace yourself...it's terrifying!

Does imgur enjoy wrinkle-free Yoda?

He's so slick and smooth, almost shiny and slippery. This feels wrong.

