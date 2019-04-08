Stray Longhorn Seen Roaming A North Texas Golf Course

April 8, 2019
Billy Kidd
Longhorn

Photo By Getty Images

Animals
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

Depending on what part of town you live in, you’ll probably see some cattle your way home. 

Seeing a longhorn on a golf course isn’t the most outrageous thing to happen. While out playing 18-holes of golf with his son at the Granbury Country Club on Sunday, John Smith came across a huge longhorn on the fairway just as he was about to tee off. 

According to course management, they contacted the owner of the longhorn and were able to get him back home safely. Maybe he just wanted to walk 18 holes on such a nice day.

Check out the clip below of the longhorn running towards the tee box. What would you do if you saw a longhorn on a golf course? 

Via: KHOU

North Texas
Golf Course
Longhorn
Stray
Roaming

