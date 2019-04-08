Stray Longhorn Seen Roaming A North Texas Golf Course

Depending on what part of town you live in, you’ll probably see some cattle your way home.

Seeing a longhorn on a golf course isn’t the most outrageous thing to happen. While out playing 18-holes of golf with his son at the Granbury Country Club on Sunday, John Smith came across a huge longhorn on the fairway just as he was about to tee off.

According to course management, they contacted the owner of the longhorn and were able to get him back home safely. Maybe he just wanted to walk 18 holes on such a nice day.

Check out the clip below of the longhorn running towards the tee box. What would you do if you saw a longhorn on a golf course?

Video of Longhorn on north Texas golf course

Via: KHOU