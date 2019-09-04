Wowza! Watch This Golden Retriever Eat Faster Than The Speed of Light!

This adorable little Golden Retriever puppy cleverly named Mango, is living up to his name for his love of food. His owner posted his eating talent capabilities on Instagram, and he is quickly gaining some fame for his never before seen eating skills.

His little mouth quivers as his bowl is placed before him. It is almost like magic once his bowl is placed on the floor “voila” it is gone instantly in a few bites. He just cannot control himself.

Watch as Mango devours his meal in seconds!

Via: Pop Sugar

