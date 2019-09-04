Wowza! Watch This Golden Retriever Eat Faster Than The Speed of Light!

Watch Golden Retriver Puppy Chow Down

September 4, 2019
Billy Kidd
Golden Retriever Puppy

Credit: Getty Images/JoopS

This adorable little Golden Retriever puppy cleverly named Mango, is living up to his name for his love of food.  His owner posted his eating talent capabilities on Instagram, and he is quickly gaining some fame for his never before seen eating skills. 

His little mouth quivers as his bowl is placed before him.  It is almost like magic once his bowl is placed on the floor “voila” it is gone instantly in a few bites. He just cannot control himself.

Watch as Mango devours his meal in seconds!

This is called my “mouthy mouth.” Much like my mom around queso & margaritas, I cannot control myself around food. I get so excited that my mouth quivers. Please give me all the food. & please give my mom all the queso and margaritas. Thank you.⁣⁣ #food -- ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ P.S Don’t worry - my mom has a maze bowl coming in the mail for me so I can stop inhaling my food--⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #dog #dogs #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #puppy #pupstagram #puppiesofinsta #puppiesofinstagram #cutedogs #cute #summer #goldenretriever #retriever #goldenretrievers #ilovegolden_retrievers #goldenretrieversofinstagram #dogsofig #retrieverthegolden #retrievers #retrieverpuppies #puppytoday #buzzfeedanimals #bark #ilovedogs #charleston #charlestonsc

A post shared by Charlie & Mango (@charlieandmango.chs) on

Via:  Pop Sugar 
