Grow Your Golden Girls Collection With New Funko Pop PEZ Dispensers

May 7, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur

Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

National Best Friend Day is Saturday, June 8th and what better way to tell your BFF that you love them than with the Golden Girls. 

Two decades after the last The Golden Girls episode aired, the lovely ladies from Miami are still as popular as ever. With all the merchandise that’s available now from hot sauce to underwear and candles, your collection will never end. Now PEZ and Funko Pop have partnered to give us Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia candy dispensers. 

Mothers Day is fast approaching, and you know your mom would love at least one of these Golden Girls PEZ dispensers. The four set is currently unavailable for purchase on Amazon, but they have plenty of the individual dispensers. Which one will you buy? 

Via: Scary Mommy

