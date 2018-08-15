Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie To Roster For Next Year

August 15, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd

DREAMSTIME

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Features

Girl Scouts are revealing a new cookie to their cookie roster to sell next year.

The new cookie is called the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie.

It features a "rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt." It's gluten-free and is only offered in select areas. 

The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie is the second cookie that's gluten-free. 

The 2018-2019 Girl Scout cookies will be available starting Dec. 4. 

The price of the gluten-free cookies will probably be more pricy due to the cost of production. 

 

via KRLD 1080

Tags: 
new cookie
Girl Scouts
caramel chocolate chip cookie
krld
newsradio