Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie To Roster For Next Year

Girl Scouts are revealing a new cookie to their cookie roster to sell next year.

The new cookie is called the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie.

It features a "rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt." It's gluten-free and is only offered in select areas.

The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie is the second cookie that's gluten-free.

The 2018-2019 Girl Scout cookies will be available starting Dec. 4.

The price of the gluten-free cookies will probably be more pricy due to the cost of production.

via KRLD 1080