Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie To Roster For Next Year
August 15, 2018
Girl Scouts are revealing a new cookie to their cookie roster to sell next year.
The new cookie is called the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie.
It features a "rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt." It's gluten-free and is only offered in select areas.
The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie is the second cookie that's gluten-free.
The 2018-2019 Girl Scout cookies will be available starting Dec. 4.
The price of the gluten-free cookies will probably be more pricy due to the cost of production.
via KRLD 1080