Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Officially Here, And There’s A New Flavor For Us To Try

Hope your New Years resolution wasn’t to start eating healthier, because Girl Scout cookies are now available. You can definitely put that New Years diet on hold because there is no way you can resist a box of Thin Mints.

This year the Girl Scouts of America are offering a new treat, Caramel Chocolate Chip. This chewy cookie is rich with caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and includes a dash of sea salt. If it helps the new cookie is also gluten-free and is the first new flavor in two years.

In case you need another gluten-free option they’ve also have brought back Toffee-tastic, which first arrived back in 2015.

Of course, you if don’t feel like trying these new flavors, you can always buy some of their classics like S’mores, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemonades, Savannah Smiles, and Thanks-A-Lots.

If you don’t catch the girl scouts selling cookies at your local grocery store, you can track down an in-person seller by downloading the official Cookie Finder app to locate them. There’s even an option where you can order cookies online from a local chapter.

The only problem you’ll have now is deciding how many boxes you're going to order.

Via: New York Post