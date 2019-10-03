Arlington Art Museum To Display Massive Whataburger Mum

October 3, 2019
It’s homecoming season here in Texas and that means its time to start making mums. 

Whataburger is taking part in the homecoming season by making a giant WHATAMUM. As part of the Arlington Art Museums “MUMENTOUS” mum exhibit, Whataburger will display what might be the world’s largest homecoming mum. 

We’ve seen people get creative and make a Whataburger themed mum before, but this takes the cake. The Whatamum will stand at 18 feet tall, 6 feet wide and feature 1,250 flower heads, 50 drink cups, 100 fry containers, and have 300 feet of ribbon.  

That’s one big mum. The Whatamum will be on display from October 3rdthrough the 19th.

Via: WFAA

