Passengers Found A Giant Scorpion Crawling In A Planes Overhead Bin

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen on a plane? Was it a couple of passengers screaming at each other over their seats? Or was it something gross you found in your seat?

Whatever it was, this might top it. A plane flying into Banten, Indonesia had just landed, as everyone was exiting the plane and grabbing their luggage from the overhead bin one passenger caught video of something very strange and scary.

The passenger saw a giant scorpion crawling around her luggage in the overhead compartment. The woman who took video of the scorpion Karim Taslinsays she and the other passengers rushed out after they saw the scorpion above them.

"I was in row 19 with two other passengers an elderly married couple. When we saw the scorpion above our heads we rushed out as fast as we could.”

Taslin says she tried calling the cabin crew over to help dispose of the arachnid. By the time crewmembers made to the row where the scorpion was spotted, it had already escaped.

One witness reported that the scorpion was a venomous Asian forest scorpion. Once everyone had gotten off, technicians and ground service officers then searched the plane. According to Danang Mandala Prihantoro, a spokesperson for Lion Air, no animals were found during their search.

Check out the pictures and video of the scorpion below. That thing is huge! Be sure to double-check the overhead compartment on your next flight.

