Giant Inflatable Santa Wreaks Havoc On The Road, Causes A Major Traffic Jam

November 28, 2018
Billy Kidd
inflatable santa

Dreamstime

Well, we have our first bad Santa of the holiday season.

Gotta give a shout out to the giant inflatable Santa Claus that literally stopped traffic in Wisbech, which is inland port and civil parish in the Fens of Cambridgeshire, England. Somehow Santa managed to get loose from his tethers. After the that, the wind took over, sending him on his merry way blocking all the traffic in his path.

Hahahahahaha! Merry Christmas!

