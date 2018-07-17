Teen's Encounter With "Plant From Hell" Leaves Him Covered In Burns

If you don't like Poison Ivy, we know you are sure to hate giant hogweed, otherwise known as the "Plant from Hell."

Sap from a giant hogweed prevents your skin from effectively protecting itself from sunlight. As little as 15 minutes after coming into contact with your skin, you'll start burning. 17-year-old Alex Childress found this out the hard way. He was doing some landscaping work near his home in Fredericksburg, Virginia when he came into contact with the weed, unbeknownst to him that it was the "plant from hell."

He first thought it was only a sunburn, but his concerned parents took him to the hospital. In reality, Childress had developed second and third degree burns on his face and arms due to the sap, and "big chunks" of his skin actually fell off while he was showering. His father, Justin Childress, told the Times-Dispatch, "The top layer of skin on the left side of his face basically was gone and appeared to be like a really bad burn that had already peeled."

If you're in or near Virginia, watch out for the extremely toxic Hogweed plant!



Alex Childress was doing landscaping work when he accidentally brushed against it. Now he's suffering 2nd and 3rd degree burns.



(Photo courtesy: Justin Childress) pic.twitter.com/eXZm6aVmIU — Taylor Johnson (@TaylorJayNews) July 13, 2018

Childress had to stay in the hospital intensive care unit for two days, and cannot go out in the sun for anywhere from two to six months. And he still could remain sensitive to light for up to two years.

Via Huffington Post