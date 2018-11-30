Canadian Farmers Prove Their Steer Is Bigger Than Knickers Of Australia

It was only a matter of time before some other steer would steal the spotlight from Knickers the giant viral steer from Australia.

Farmers up in Canada claim that their steer is even bigger than Knickers, they even busted out the measuring tape to help prove it.

The Schoenrock’s own the Kismet Creek Farm in Manitoba, and they have their own giant steer named Dozer. After hearing about the giant steer from Australia they wanted to prove that Dozer was even bigger, and he is.

Knickers the giant viral steer topped out at 6-feet 4 inches, while Dozer measured in at 6-feet 5 inches. The Canadian steer is a full inch taller than the Australian steer.

Knickers and Dozer have a lot in common, not only are they ginormous, they’re both Holstein Friesian steers that were saved from the slaughterhouse. A vegan woman bought dozer when he was just months old and brought him over to the Schoenrock’s farm, which is actually an animal sanctuary.

Though both Knickers and Dozer are still shorter than breaking the Guinness World Record of the tallest living steer, which measured in at 6-feet 6 inches.

Via: New York Post