Get Ready For These 80's TV Show Re-Boots

August 13, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd

Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Features
Headlines
I Love The 80s
Trending

Re-boots spread familiarity, and at a time when TV competition is beyond fierce, networks are looking for ways to draw viewers back.

CNN reports the following 80s TV shows are coming back:

  • Miami Vice - Vin Diesel's production company One Race Television plus "Fast and Furious" writer Chris Morgan's Chris Morgan Productions, are reportedly involved in this NBC project.
  • Magnum, P.I. - starring Jay Hernandez premieres Sept. 24 on CBS
  • Cagney & Lacey - starring Grey's Anatomy Sarah Drew and Blindspot castmember Michelle Hurd
  • Murphy Brown - Candice Bergen and several original cast members, premiering this fall on CBS
  • The Jetsons - ABC has reportedly signed director Robert Zemeckis to a live action version.

More info, HERE.

Tags: 
80s reboots
series coming back
TV shows
Miami Vice
Magnum
PI
Cagney & Lacey
Murphy Brown
The Jetsons