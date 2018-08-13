Get Ready For These 80's TV Show Re-Boots
August 13, 2018
Re-boots spread familiarity, and at a time when TV competition is beyond fierce, networks are looking for ways to draw viewers back.
CNN reports the following 80s TV shows are coming back:
- Miami Vice - Vin Diesel's production company One Race Television plus "Fast and Furious" writer Chris Morgan's Chris Morgan Productions, are reportedly involved in this NBC project.
- Magnum, P.I. - starring Jay Hernandez premieres Sept. 24 on CBS
- Cagney & Lacey - starring Grey's Anatomy Sarah Drew and Blindspot castmember Michelle Hurd
- Murphy Brown - Candice Bergen and several original cast members, premiering this fall on CBS
- The Jetsons - ABC has reportedly signed director Robert Zemeckis to a live action version.
