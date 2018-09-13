Too Soon For Hurricane Florence Memes?

What is it about a hurricane that gets everyone in the meme spirit?

If you really think about it, it's kind of weird. While we're all worried about North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, we somehow seek some sort of refuge with funny memes. Obviously a hurricane is no joking matter, but nonetheless, here are the best memes from Hurricane Florence. And yes, all your favorite childhood TV Flos are there.

Gotta get Florence + The Machine in there too.

Out of all these memes, we couldn't get a Florence Nightingale in there?!?!?!?!