Georgia School Is Bringing Back Paddles

A charter school outside of Augusta, Georgia is reporting that they're bringing back paddling.

Parents, who's students attend the charter school, says they received a consent form to paddling. This would happen if the student is on its third offense.

In the form, the student who is already on the third offense, will be paddled in the buttocks, closed doors and can only hit them 3 times.

The superintendent says between kindergarten and 9th grade, they have received more than 100 consent forms back.

Parents who didn't sign will have to agree up to 5 days suspension as an alternative.

Thoughts?

via FOX4