George W. Bush & Ellen Shared A Laugh Or Two While Watching The Cowboys Game

October 7, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Ellen Degeneres With Jimmy Graham

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features
Sports
Trending

We see a lot of different celebrities hanging out in suites at AT&T Stadium. This weekend we saw an unlikely duo enjoying the Cowboys game together.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was spotted hanging out in a suite; she was also seen sitting next to former president George W. Bush. 

The two were seen talking and laughing during the Cowboys vs. Packers game. As soon as the camera got a glimpse of the two chatting, the Internet went wild with memes. 

What do you think the two were laughing about? 

Via: People

Tags: 
Ellen DeGeneres
George W. Bush
Cowboys Packers Game
AT&T Stadium

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes