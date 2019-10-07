George W. Bush & Ellen Shared A Laugh Or Two While Watching The Cowboys Game

We see a lot of different celebrities hanging out in suites at AT&T Stadium. This weekend we saw an unlikely duo enjoying the Cowboys game together.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was spotted hanging out in a suite; she was also seen sitting next to former president George W. Bush.

Laura & George Bush sitting with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi is not something I expected to see at an NFL game pic.twitter.com/AbWbhXd3RC — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

The two were seen talking and laughing during the Cowboys vs. Packers game. As soon as the camera got a glimpse of the two chatting, the Internet went wild with memes.

What do you think the two were laughing about?

George W. Bush cracking jokes with Ellen at the #GBvsDAL game is the best thing to happen this year pic.twitter.com/lv0zziy8MD — Nathan Lotze (@PrinceOfFresh) October 6, 2019

Via: People