George Michael's Sister Found Dead On Christmas Day

55-year-old Melanie Panayiotou died exactly three years after her brother.

December 27, 2019
In an eerie turn of events, late pop icon George Michael's sister, Melanie Panayiotou, passed away exactly three years after her brother: to the day on Christmas.  Her family confirmed the 55-year-old passed away suddenly.

The death is not being treated as suspicious by police: and the family has asked for privacy during this sad time.

George Michael's WHAM! band mate had this to say on Twitter:

Source: BBC News

