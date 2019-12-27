George Michael's Sister Found Dead On Christmas Day

In an eerie turn of events, late pop icon George Michael's sister, Melanie Panayiotou, passed away exactly three years after her brother: to the day on Christmas. Her family confirmed the 55-year-old passed away suddenly.

The death is not being treated as suspicious by police: and the family has asked for privacy during this sad time.

George Michael's WHAM! band mate had this to say on Twitter:

Utterly tragic news of Mel Panayiotou’s passing. My thoughts are with her sister and father at this desperately sad time. — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 27, 2019

