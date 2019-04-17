George Lucas Says His Favorite Character Is Still Jar Jar Binks

This past weekend was the Star Wars Celebration; we were given the first trailer for Episode IX and an update about the new series The Mandalorian.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of one of the most polarizing Star Wars movies. Just before the panel for the 20th anniversary for “The Phantom Menace,” George Lucas made a surprise video announcement. In the video, he thanked the team at Industrial Light & Magic and revealed that ‘The Phantom Menace’ is one of his favorite movies and that Jar Jar Binks is still his favorite character.

“Thank you for coming to the Celebration ‘The Phantom Menace’ is one of my favorite movies and of course Jar Jar is my favorite character. Ahmed Best, you did a fantastic job. It was very, very hard. Also for John Knoll and all the guys at ILM, I made it impossible for them. We broke a lot of ground. We were using test equipment but it was the beginning of digital, even though we didn’t get to shoot the whole thing digitally, we got to shoot part of it so it was really one of the first digital features and I’m very proud of that. The fans are always such a big part of these films and obviously, those of you who are here are the fans of Episode 1 and I love each and every one of you.”

After 20 years should we still be holding a grudge against Lucas for creating Jar Jar Binks? Check out George Lucas's message to the fans down below.

Video of George Lucas Message to Fans! - Star Wars Celebration 2019

Via: Indie Wire