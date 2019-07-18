George Lopez Bought A Plane Ticket For Service Member So He Could Be Home To See The Birth Of His Child
Comedian George Lopez took to social media to remind all of us to thank our service members.
Lopez posted on Instagram that he was at an airport bar waiting for his flight when he went over to a service member to thank him for his service. Lopez asked where he was headed, the man told the comedian he was about to leave to catch a bus but wasn’t sure if he’d make it home in time to see the birth of his first child.
When Lopez heard that he gave the unnamed service member some money to buy a plane ticket so he could take a direct flight home. George later received a few pictures from the gentleman letting him know that he made it in time to see the birth of his newborn baby.
I was sitting at an airport bar and this young man was next to me , in between people asking for pictures I said to him " thank you for your service , where are you headed ? He said he was taking leave to be at the birth of his first child , but he didn’t think or he knew he wouldn’t make it “ cause he had to go out of his way to report and then ( I’m leaving the cities out ) and he didn’t make enough to get an airline ticket , he was gonna take the bus ( guaranteeing that he wasn’t going to make it ) so , I said “ take this and buy yourself an airline ticket “ he said “ are you serious ? And I said " NEVER " .. these pictures he sent me , to let me know he made it . If you see anyone who has served this country , take a moment to thank them for their service , because without the brave men and women and LGBTQ we wouldn’t enjoy the freedom to agree or disagree , America has always been great ---- #thebookoflopez #americasmexican ( the look in his eyes is priceless , so I got a deal out of it‼️----
Via: WFAA