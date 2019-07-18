George Lopez Bought A Plane Ticket For Service Member So He Could Be Home To See The Birth Of His Child

July 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
George Lopez

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Consulate General of Israel

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features

Comedian George Lopez took to social media to remind all of us to thank our service members. 

Lopez posted on Instagram that he was at an airport bar waiting for his flight when he went over to a service member to thank him for his service. Lopez asked where he was headed, the man told the comedian he was about to leave to catch a bus but wasn’t sure if he’d make it home in time to see the birth of his first child. 

When Lopez heard that he gave the unnamed service member some money to buy a plane ticket so he could take a direct flight home. George later received a few pictures from the gentleman letting him know that he made it in time to see the birth of his newborn baby. 

I was sitting at an airport bar and this young man was next to me , in between people asking for pictures I said to him " thank you for your service , where are you headed ? He said he was taking leave to be at the birth of his first child , but he didn’t think or he knew he wouldn’t make it “ cause he had to go out of his way to report and then ( I’m leaving the cities out ) and he didn’t make enough to get an airline ticket , he was gonna take the bus ( guaranteeing that he wasn’t going to make it ) so , I said “ take this and buy yourself an airline ticket “ he said “ are you serious ? And I said " NEVER " .. these pictures he sent me , to let me know he made it . If you see anyone who has served this country , take a moment to thank them for their service , because without the brave men and women and LGBTQ we wouldn’t enjoy the freedom to agree or disagree , America has always been great ---- #thebookoflopez #americasmexican ( the look in his eyes is priceless , so I got a deal out of it‼️----

A post shared by George ---- Lopez (@georgelopez) on

Via: WFAA

Tags: 
George Lopez
Service Member
plane ticket
birth
Newborn Baby

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes