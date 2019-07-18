George Lopez Bought A Plane Ticket For Service Member So He Could Be Home To See The Birth Of His Child

Comedian George Lopez took to social media to remind all of us to thank our service members.

Lopez posted on Instagram that he was at an airport bar waiting for his flight when he went over to a service member to thank him for his service. Lopez asked where he was headed, the man told the comedian he was about to leave to catch a bus but wasn’t sure if he’d make it home in time to see the birth of his first child.

When Lopez heard that he gave the unnamed service member some money to buy a plane ticket so he could take a direct flight home. George later received a few pictures from the gentleman letting him know that he made it in time to see the birth of his newborn baby.

Via: WFAA