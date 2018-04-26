George H.W. Bush Has Been Moved Out Of Intensive Care & Into A Regular Patient Room

Finally some really great news from the Bush family! Former President George H.W. Bush is out of the ICU!

Unfortunately, Bush has not been cleared to go home just yet. He has been moved into a regular patient room, where he will stay for the next few days to continue his recovery from an infection. According to post-White House spokesperson Jim McGrath...

"He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

And proof that Bush is in good spirits, rather than worry over his health, he currently more concerned about his Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against Minnesota.

So glad to hear he's doing well!