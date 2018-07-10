George Clooney Involved In A Motorbike Accident In Italy

Thank goodness! George Clooney is safe and sound after a motorbike accident in Italy.

The actor, husband, and father of two has been in Italy since May filming a new TV series, Catch-22. While heading to the set, his motorbike was hit by a car. Clooney's injuries were not life threatening, however, he was taken to the emergency room (the Pope's ER, by the way).

This is supposedly the scene of the accident. Reports suggest the car was turning when Clooney's bike made contact with the windshield.

George Clooney all'ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un'auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

Thankfully, Clooney has already been discharged. He was sent home pretty quick with some minor injuries.