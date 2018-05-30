Genius Mom Holds The WiFi Password Hostage

Ok working parents, if your kids are home for the summer...take notes!

Tired of the kids spending their days online rather than outdoors? Need a little light cleaning done around the house? It might be time to hold the WiFi password hostage.

In this case, in order to get the WiFi password, the kids have to send mom a picture of a clean kitchen, complete with a box of crackers so they can't reuse the picture over and over.

At this rate, the house will be spotless by the end of the week.