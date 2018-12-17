General Mills Is Releasing 3 Brands of Cereal, Including Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros

Christmas came early for all you cereal lovers out there.

General Mills finally gave us back French Toast Crunch for a while there, and earlier this year brought back fruity shaped Trix cereal. Now the company has announced a couple of new flavors.

You will now be able to find your favorite Mexican dessert in the cereal aisle, introducing Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros.

These bite-sized churros are dusted with real cinnamon, to assure “a sweet cinnamon flavor.”No need to worry about your cereal getting too soggy, according to the press release, "You can count on each bite staying crunchy in milk." These little churros look good enough to add to any dessert.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms and Chocolate Toast Crunch will be hitting cereal aisles across the U.S. soon! #generalmills #cereal pic.twitter.com/Znizb46Dfc — General Mills (@GeneralMills) December 17, 2018

Not only do we get Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, but General Mills is also bringing back Chocolate Toast Crunch. Apparently, there was an online petition asking General Mills to bring back the chocolate cereal. Wish granted.

To top it off General Mills is also introducing Fruity Lucky Charms. You can get all of these new flavors of cereal starting today.

Via: Delish