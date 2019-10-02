Gene Simmons Is Taking A Break From Touring To Undergo A Kidney Stone Procedure
Looks like KISS will be taking a quick break from their Farewell Tour.
Sources close to the band say that Gene Simmons checked into a Cedars-Sinai Hospital early Tuesday morning. The KISS singer is undergoing a kidney stone procedure.
According to TMZ, the operation was non-invasive and only took about an hour to complete. It involved inserting a stent in his urethra to help him pass his stones. The stent is expected to be removed within a week.
Last month Simmons apologized on Twitter for canceling their Salt Lake City show due to having to see a doctor about his kidney stones. Simmons should be back on the road in no time.
Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well. --— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 13, 2019