Gene Simmons Is Taking A Break From Touring To Undergo A Kidney Stone Procedure

October 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Gene Simmons

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Looks like KISS will be taking a quick break from their Farewell Tour. 

Sources close to the band say that Gene Simmons checked into a Cedars-Sinai Hospital early Tuesday morning. The KISS singer is undergoing a kidney stone procedure. 

According to TMZ, the operation was non-invasive and only took about an hour to complete. It involved inserting a stent in his urethra to help him pass his stones. The stent is expected to be removed within a week. 

Last month Simmons apologized on Twitter for canceling their Salt Lake City show due to having to see a doctor about his kidney stones. Simmons should be back on the road in no time.

