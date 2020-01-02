Gene Simmons Posts On Social Media That He Eats His Cereal With Ice Cubes

When you spit fire at concerts, you need something to help you cool down.

KISS frontman Gene Simmons posted a picture of his morning breakfast on Twitter; he captioned his post:

“Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?”

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

Not only does Simmons like to add cubes to his cereal, he also likes to mix his frosted Wheaties with his Oreo O's cereal. Simmons’ followers had mixed feelings about his photo, some even gave suggestions about other ways he could chill his morning breakfast. His son, Nick commented on his post saying that his dad has always done this.

30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life. — Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 2, 2020

Via: New York Post