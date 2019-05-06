Gene & Jerry Jones Make $7.5 Million Donation To Build Cancer Care Facility

Gene and Jerry Jones made a donation to help not only those fighting cancer but their families as well. The two donated $7.5 million to help create a Hope Lodge facility in Dallas.

The facility will be named the American Cancer Society Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge and will offer free temporary lodging to cancer patients and their families when they travel more than 40 miles from their homes for cancer treatment.

Gene Jones told NBC DFW that making this donation was very personal for her family. “My mother died with lung cancer so when you went to get those treatments you saw the horror and the scare and the worry and sometimes it was because they didn’t know how to provide for their families.”

For Jerry helping build this facility is about giving others hope during a time when they're down, “It’s far more than a building, it’s far more than just coming together with dollars. It’s a real tangible message of hope, of real tangible results. The idea that you are in such a down time when your family, loved ones are fighting cancer. You need every eye, everybody that you can have that support you and to me, Hope Lodge and it’s concept is a tangible way to say, ‘we are with you. A lot of people are with you.’”

According to Jeff Fehlis, the executive vice president of the American Cancer Society, the Hope Lodge will provide “up to 18,000 free nights of lodging each year.” The facility is scheduled to open in 2021 and will be located at 210 Hall Street in Dallas near the Baylor Medical Center.