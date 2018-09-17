Gary Numan Preformed With Beck Over The Weekend At Riot Fest

Gary Numans still got it!

Numan made an appearance during one of the evening performances at Riot Fest in Chicago over the weekend. While Beck was introducing his band, he surprised the crowd when he introduced Gary Numan to the stage.

The two performed a perfect rendition of Numans big hit “Cars”. Numan was part of the Riot Fest line up and performed earlier in the day.

Check out part of their performance in the clip below.

Via: Rolling Stone