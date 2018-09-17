Gary Numan Preformed With Beck Over The Weekend At Riot Fest
September 17, 2018
Gary Numans still got it!
Numan made an appearance during one of the evening performances at Riot Fest in Chicago over the weekend. While Beck was introducing his band, he surprised the crowd when he introduced Gary Numan to the stage.
The two performed a perfect rendition of Numans big hit “Cars”. Numan was part of the Riot Fest line up and performed earlier in the day.
Check out part of their performance in the clip below.
Beck joined by @numanofficial at @RiotFest 2018!— Beck (@beck) September 16, 2018
More views: https://t.co/C1yGtcVeYG / https://t.co/3zhWkMDD6r
Catch Beck & the #ColorsTour tonight in St. Louis!https://t.co/BFdMQb8J5x pic.twitter.com/y1Xe6L0FQh
Via: Rolling Stone