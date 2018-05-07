Game of Thrones Star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson A.K.A The Mountain is Now the Strongest Man in the World

This past weekend the Worlds Strongest Man competition was held in the Philippines, the competition includes the vehicle dead lift, max overhead and loading race. In attendance was a Game of Thrones star.

Actor Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, who plays Sir Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on the show, did more than just attend, he competed for the honor to be crowned the Worlds Strongest Man. Bjornsson has been training for this competition for years, and in the past has placed second and third. The Washington Post reports that Bjornsson is about the size of a mountain, standing at 6 foot 9 and weighing 400 pounds.

Finishing first in three of the six events, Bjornsson took home first place and claimed the title of the Worlds Strongest Man.

Bjornsson posted a picture on Instagram thanking his friends and family for supporting him. Check out the photo below, he makes that trophy look like it weighs nothing.

The 8th and final season of Game of Thrones is currently in production, and won't air until 2019.