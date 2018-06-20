"Game Of Thrones" Star Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye To The Series

Emilia Clark, co-star of HBO's Game Of Thrones, took to Instagram to say goodbye to her character "Daenerys Targaryen" and the series.

Since 2011, much of Clark's life has revolved around Game Of Thrones. In addition to her current role as "Qi'ra" in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Emilia is keeping busy, and will co-star in Above Suspicion, which according to IMDB is, "The chilling true story of a newly married FBI poster boy assigned to an Appalachian mountain town in Kentucky. There he is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished local woman who becomes his star informant. She sees in him her means of escape; instead, it's a ticket to disaster for both of them. This scandal shook the foundations of the nation's top law enforcement agency, ending in the first ever conviction of an FBI agent for murder."

E News reports HBO is now working on a prequel to Game Of Thrones, created by George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service), set in Westeros, thousands of years before GOT.

Best wishes to Emilia Clarke and the entire cast and crew of Game Of Thrones.