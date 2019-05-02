Cast Of "Beverly Hills 90210" Reunites For A Table Read

Watching the new Beverly Hills 90210 series won’t be the same without Luke Perry, but that doesn’t mean the story can’t go on.

It looks like the rest of the original cast was having fun at the first table for the new revival series. Actress Gabrielle Carteris posted a picture on Instagram of everyone together again, she captioned the photo, "Working hard! Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to!"

The photo features Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver).

Actor Ian Ziering also posted a picture from the table read, only his was of the script.

The new Beverly Hills 90210 series is set to return on FOX with Summer premier date.

Via: The Today Show