Awesome Starbucks Employee Spends 15 Minutes Teaching An Eldery Woman How To Use Their App

Starbucks has had their fair share of bad publicity lately. Just a few months ago, the coffee chain found themselves closing their doors for a day for racial-bias training. Of course that doesn't mean all Starbucks employees are bad eggs...just the one who decided to get all racist on a customer.

In this day an age, it seems like we only hear about the bad employees. So to counteract that, let's talk about this future Employee of the Month. We don't know his name, but we do know his good deed. According to reddit user charlietumbleweed, this particular employee took fifteen minutes out of his busy schedule to help an elderly woman learn how to use the Starbucks app.

Yes! Yes! Yes! What a wonderful moment caught on camera. There are still some really great people left in this world.