Funniest Tweets From The Last Decade

BuzzFeed made a list of the funniest tweets in this last decade.

Here are some of them

hi, grandma? can u come pick me up from my rap battle? it's over. no, i lost. he saw u drop me off & did a pretty devastating rhyme about it — chuuch (@ch000ch) October 19, 2013

The owner of my AirBnB has a dog named Kevin. His human-sounding name terrified me at first. pic.twitter.com/8CrUV1hMOp — decent pigeon (@decentbirthday) July 1, 2019

My friend’s dog, Max, finally caught its tail, and then didn’t know what to do with itself anymore. pic.twitter.com/Cl2HOZimW0 — Tolkien Elf Not Christmas Elf Harrison H. Parker (@omw2innisfree) April 19, 2019

[sees girl reading The Catcher in the Rye>

"Ah I love that book. The way he just [clenches fist> catches all that frickin rye." — David Hughes (@david8hughes) June 1, 2014

me walking to my parents room at 2am telling them i threw up pic.twitter.com/cKUkWAUVFN — Mør (@Moristiko) October 3, 2018

Via BuzzFeed