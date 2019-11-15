Fuel City’s 5th North Texas Location Is Now Open

Fuel City has expanded its business.

The famous gas station known for serving great tacos has just opened its 5th location in Cedar Hill, near the intersection of Joe Wilson Rd and Hwy 67.

Their menu will be virtually the same as other Fuel City locations; right now their signature tacos are priced at $1.75 each.

This new location has made it easier for everyone to pick up tacos on the go, as it will feature the company’s first drive-thru window. You’ll also be able to purchase a $5 Little Caesars pizza at the drive-thru. Pizza and tacos? Talk about a win-win.

The new Cedar Hill location will have a drive-thru car wash and 20 vacuuming stations.

Via: Dallas Morning News