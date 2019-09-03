Frogs Take Cover From Hurricane Dorian By Hiding Inside Wind Chimes

Just about every animal can tell when a major storm is approaching. Luckily for us, we have the weather channel to let us know when to take cover.

Most residents have begun to take cover as hurricane Dorian approaches the Florida coast. One Floridian posted on twitter a video of their wind chimes. No, they weren’t blowing furiously in the wind, the owner brought them inside only to discover frogs hiding inside each chime.

A total of six frogs had taken cover from the hurricane inside the wind chimes. Who knew wind chimes could make such great homes for frogs.

Check out the video below.

So I went to put away my wind chimes for #HurricaneDorian, and...



Via: Mashable