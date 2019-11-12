Chuy’s To Open Its First Frisco Location

Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurants have been popping up all over North Texas in the last couple of years.

Now it looks like Frisco is finally getting their first Chuy’s. The closest location right now is in Plano off the tollway.

Owner and operator of the new Chuy’s location Elizabeth Stamper, says the popular Tex-Mex joint is expected to open in February of 2020. This will be Chuy's 10th North Texas location.

“The residents of North Texas have been so supportive of Chuy’s over the last 26 years, and we are thrilled to be able to expand and serve more of this great community."

Via: Dallas Morning News