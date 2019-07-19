Festival Goers Tip Over Port-O-Potty After Random Guy Cuts In Line

July 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
Line of Port-O-Pottys

Photo By Getty Images

You and your friends have all joked about tipping over a port-o-potty before, but have any you actually done it? 

A group of friends pulled off the gross prank while at a music festival. Apparently, while everyone was waiting to use the restroom, a random guy cut in front of everybody. 

These guys weren’t going to take that kind of disrespect and banded together to tip over the port-o-potty with the man inside. Someone recorded the incident and posted it on Twitter. They captioned the video, “This is why you don’t skip the line for the toilets.” 

Check out the video below. 

Via: New York Post

