Thanksgiving Episodes Of ‘Friends’ Will Play In Theaters This November

Back in September 12 episodes of ‘Friends’ played at more than 1,600 theaters across the country and grossed a surprising $2.9 million.

The 25th-anniversary event was such a success that they're bringing it back. You can spend Thanksgiving with the cast of ‘Friends’. Well, sort of.

Some of the funniest Thanksgiving episodes from the hit series ‘Friends’ will be playing at select theaters this November. You can celebrate ‘Friendsgiving’ by watching 8 episodes over the course of two days.

On November 24th you can see these four episodes

The One Where Underdog Gets Away

The One With The List

The One With The Football

The One With All The Thanksgivings

On November 25th these four episodes will play

The One Where Ross Got High

The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs

The One With Rachel's Other Sister

The One With The Late Thanksgiving

Better catch up on all those ‘Friends’ episodes while you can before they leave Netflix for good. Tickets for the Friendsgiving celebration go on sale on November 1st.

