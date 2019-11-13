'Friends' Reunion Is In The Works At HBO Max

As ‘Friends’ celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, fans have been asking for more.Well it finally seems like something is in the works and bound to happen as a Friends reunion special is reportedly in the works for HBO Max’s 2020 launch.

Just in: A ‘Friends’ Reunion Is Reportedly In The Works. Could There BE Any Better News?: Josie Harvey According to THR and Deadline, talks are underway for the reunion, which would help launch “Friends” reruns on HBO Max, but the show is still very… https://t.co/kXkNtFhcPH pic.twitter.com/83Qur3L0ht — CommentWise (@oncommentwise) November 13, 2019

Report: 'Friends' reunion special in the works with all six original cast members as HBO Max prepares for big launch next year https://t.co/D4eR5jmztq #KHOU — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 13, 2019

All of the original cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Cortney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry , David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc have signed on to bring the fan-favorite series to the new streaming platform.

Series creators are also talking about the return for the project. News of a possible reunion first started when Jennifer Aniston, shared a selfie of her with the whole Friends cast, and teased about a possible fresh take on Friends when she was a guest at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Via: Hollywood Reporter