Group Of Friends Made A Whataburger Music Video Voicing Their Concerns Over The New Ownership

July 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Whataburger Drive Thru

Photo By Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Food
Humor
Latest Headlines
Music
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Trending

We all felt a little betrayed when Whataburger announced that they were selling a majority of the company to a Chicago investment firm. 

No one felt more betrayed than these three friends from Waco. Matt Upshaw, Cooper Bascom, and Seth Rasher wrote a song titled “Dear Whataburger” Their viral track voices their concerns over the fast-food chain being bought out. The group has since recorded a music video. 

Pretty sure the lyric “He won’t ever melt your patty like I do, don’t you ever think of touching that menu” sums up how we all feel. Their video has been viewed over 70,000 times, check out below. 

Via: Austin 360

Tags: 
whataburger
friends
Music Video
song
buyout

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes