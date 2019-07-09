'Friends' Is Leaving Netflix
Warner wants it for their streaming service.
July 9, 2019
Your time at Central Perk through Netflix is dwindling.
Check out this tweet:
The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.— Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019
We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕
Yes, Friends is leaving your #1 video streaming service. The reason? WarnerMedia, whose streaming service will be called HBO Max, will be streaming Friends at the beginning of 2020.