'Friends' Is Leaving Netflix

Warner wants it for their streaming service.

July 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Your time at Central Perk through Netflix is dwindling.

Check out this tweet:

Yes, Friends is leaving your #1 video streaming service.  The reason?  WarnerMedia, whose streaming service will be called HBO Max, will be streaming Friends at the beginning of 2020.

