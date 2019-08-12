‘Friends’ Is Hitting Theaters Next Month In Honor Of The 25th Anniversary

25-years-ago one of the most beloved sitcoms premiered on television.

Now we celebrate ‘Friends’ every day; There’s always a rerun playing on cable, and someone on your Facebook feed is always sharing a ‘Friends’ quote or meme.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of 'Friends', Fathom Events will be showing four episodes from the series on Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2, at more than 1,000 movie theaters across the country.

The first night will feature, the Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out.

Night two will feature, The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos.

The last night of the event will feature, The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High.

All of these episodes have been newly re-mastered and will play in 4K. Tickets for the Friends 25th Anniversary event go on sale Friday, August 16th.

Via: Entertainment Weekly